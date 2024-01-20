Potomac Valley Church to hold free fentanyl awareness, Narcan training event

Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares are among the speakers slated for a fentanyl awareness event in Dumfries on Jan. 23.

Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares are among the speakers slated for a fentanyl awareness event in Dumfries on Jan. 23.

Potomac Valley Church in Dumfries is hosting the event for awareness and Narcan training to help Prince William County residents learn more about the dangers of opioids.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. at 1006 Williamstown Drive, will help residents recognize the signs of an opioid or fentanyl overdose, teach them to administer the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, and help understand overdose prevention tips for people who use drugs.

The church requested that those interested in attending RSVP by emailing HPyon@oag.state.va.us.

“Fentanyl is killing lots of Virginians in our region,” said Potomac Valley Church Pastor Will Archer. “According to the Department of Health, almost 2,500 Virginians per year die from Fentanyl-related overdoses. That is like a high school graduating class killed by Fentanyl every year.”

Last year, Prince William County launched “Fentanyl Exposed,” an overdose prevention campaign targeting at-risk youth and young adults.

“At Potomac Valley Church, we are pleased to build upon that initiative to host this special community event to help Prince William residents understand this drug and know how to generate open, honest conversations within families about this,” Archer said.

Speakers will also include DEA Special Assistant Shane Todd, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham, and Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey, a Democrat. The Narcan training will be led by Heather Martinsen, Wellness and Prevention Senior Supervisor at the Prince William County Community Services department.

This event is being supported by the Virginia Office of Attorney General, Prince William and Dumfries Police Departments, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.