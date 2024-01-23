Man suspected in Woodbridge triple homicide arrested in El Salvador, police say

A man suspected of fatally shooting three men and wounding a fourth in Woodbridge, Virginia, in May is now in custody in El Salvador.

Donald Antonio Barahona Quiñónez, 28, is in the custody of police in El Salvador, according to Prince William County police who said they were notified of the arrest on Monday.

The shooting happened following an altercation inside of a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue on May 26.

Three Woodbridge men were killed: 37-year-old Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 41-year-old Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas and 23-year-old Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza.

A 21-year-old man was also shot but survived his injuries, police said.

Police said Quiñónez ran from the scene but was identified as the suspect in the killings days after the shooting took place.

According to the Special Forces of the National Civil Police, Quiñónez was taken into custody by authorities in El Salvador for alleged involvement in illegal drug trafficking.

Prince William County police said its department is working with federal partners and authorities in El Salvador to get Quiñónez extradited back to the U.S. so that he may face court proceedings in the shooting.

He’s facing three counts of murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

