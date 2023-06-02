Live Radio
Police ID man suspected in shooting that killed 3 in Woodbridge

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 2, 2023, 10:26 AM

Prince William County police identified the suspected gunman as Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez. (Courtesy Prince William County police)

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, have identified a man suspected in last week’s shooting that left three men dead and a fourth man seriously wounded in Woodbridge.

Police identified the suspected gunman as 28-year-old Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, in a news release Friday. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The shooting happened May 26 in a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue.

Police said a group of people were at the home for a gathering when some kind of altercation broke out and Barahona Quinonez pulled out a gun and began firing.

The men who were killed have been identified as Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37, Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, all of Woodbridge.

The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, is expected to recover.

