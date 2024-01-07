Woman dead, ‘estranged husband’ arrested following shooting at Md. grocery store

A man has been arrested in the killing of his wife at an Urbana, Maryland, grocery store Saturday night.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Owusu Sakyi, 33, of Walkersville, was arrested for shooting and killing Tenisha Butler, 33, on Saturday.

Sakyi was the “estranged husband” of Butler and they were currently going through a divorce, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office also said that there is a “history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi of Butler.”

The sheriff’s office it tracked Sakyi from the scene of the shooting at a Giant grocery store at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway in Urbana, where Butler was killed just after 11 p.m. and arrested him “without incident.”

Sheriff’s deputies said that they “observed” a handgun and a rifle in Sakyi’s vehicle.

The Giant store was closed following the shooting, but is now open to the public.

