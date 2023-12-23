Prince William supervisors approve luxury apartment complex near planned Quartz District

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a rezoning to pave way for the luxury Windsor Oaks apartment complex outside Dale City.

The site, located on nearly 10 acres at 3695 Elm Farm Road near the Prince William Parkway, could include up to 233 multi-family residential units, with some reserved for low-income residents. The project is designed to complement and be integrated into the existing neighborhoods and the planned mixed-use Quartz District, which will be located directly across the parkway.

The Quartz District, planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway, calls for office space, restaurants, retail, residential units and a dedicated destination adventure park site.

If all goes to plan for the developer, Atlantic Funding, Ltd., the complex is expected to be occupied by mid-2026 at the earliest, according to representatives with the company. They expect the apartments to be lived in by young professionals, retirees and personnel with nearby Marine Corps Base Quantico. Developers currently plan to include one- and two-bedroom units, with most being one bedroom.

The developer argued the higher-end units will provide a need for higher-end rental units among those looking to move out of single-family homes but still remain in the area.

The land, which is owned by the developer, was originally intended for three- to four-story office buildings.

The project was approved by Democratic Chair Ann Wheeler, Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey and Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin as well as Republican Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega.

“There’s a lot to be said about establishing an apartment complex like this that is a little bit upscale and has a luxury offering but is still an apartment that is attainable to folks,” Boddye said.