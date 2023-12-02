Live Radio
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. man…

Prince William Co. man dies after driving off of road, striking tree in Woodbridge

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 2, 2023, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man died Thursday after losing control of his vehicle and driving off of a road in Woodbridge, Virginia, before crashing last Saturday.

Prince William County police said that on Nov. 25 at 7:50 p.m., 35-year-old Edward Wayne Mudd, Jr., of Nokesville, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed westbound on Davis Ford Road, when his car crossed into the eastbound lanes and then left the roadway.

His car then struck a tree, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died five days later, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Mudd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

Police said that “speed and impairment” appear to be factors in the crash, and police are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 703-792-5123.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up