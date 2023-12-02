Prince William Co. man dies after driving off of road, striking tree in Woodbridge

A man died Thursday after losing control of his vehicle and driving off of a road in Woodbridge, Virginia, before crashing last Saturday.

A man died Thursday after losing control of his vehicle and driving off of a road in Woodbridge, Virginia, before crashing last Saturday.

Prince William County police said that on Nov. 25 at 7:50 p.m., 35-year-old Edward Wayne Mudd, Jr., of Nokesville, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed westbound on Davis Ford Road, when his car crossed into the eastbound lanes and then left the roadway.

His car then struck a tree, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died five days later, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Mudd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

Police said that “speed and impairment” appear to be factors in the crash, and police are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 703-792-5123.