Hilton hotel with speakeasy coming to Farm Brew Live in Manassas

The new Hilton hotel design for Manassas. (Courtesy HolladayProperties.com)

Holladay Properties has announced Tempo by Hilton will be the planned hotel at the growing hospitality and entertainment development. The 60,000-square-foot, 90-room hotel is scheduled to open in mid-2025.

“In a strategic joint partnership with Villagio Hospitality Group, Holladay will develop this innovative hotel concept from Hilton that is poised to redefine the hospitality experience,” states a news release from Holladay. “ …the Tempo will feature an open lobby design, multi-functional spaces for relaxation, work and dining, as well as premium food and beverage outlets.”

“With communal spaces, tech-enabled amenities, upscale culinary options and an energetic vibe, Tempo aligns perfectly with the campus’ broader mission to create a dynamic live-work-play environment,” Austin Haynes, development manager at Holladay Properties, said in the release.

The hotel adds to the expanding mixed-use Farm Brew Live development, which already features the upscale Black Sheep restaurant, 2 Silos brewery, a music stage and Brenstville Hall events space, among other businesses.