Prince William Co. human rights commission condemns Hamas attack on Israel

The Prince William Human Rights Commission on Friday afternoon issued a statement condemning the attacks carried out against Israel by Hamas last weekend.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Prince William Human Rights Commission on Friday afternoon issued a statement condemning the attacks carried out against Israel by Hamas last weekend.

“As the most diverse County in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the tenth most diverse County in the nation, reflecting the rich tapestry of our racial, ethnic, and religious diversity, we join our Jewish citizens and residents in condemning acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in particular the antisemitism terrorist acts carried out by Hamas this week,” commission Chair Curtis Porter said in a statement.

“The Prince William County Human Rights Commission will continue fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination in our community and pledge our support for all victims of discrimination,” Porter continued.

Hamas, a Gaza-based terrorist organization that controls Palestine, launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday, bringing a decades-long conflict between the nations to a head and resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians. Israel, following the attack deemed among the most deadly in the county’s history, responded by declaring war and vowing to destroy the militant group.

As it prepares for war, Israel has ordered the evacuation of more than one million Gaza residents from the city, prompting concerns from the United Nations about the potential humanitarian crisis that may result.