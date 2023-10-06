Dale City woman charged with murder in cutting death

Police have charged a Dale City woman with murder in the cutting death of a man inside an apartment early Friday morning.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The suspect, Joi Camille Storr, 41, of the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane, contacted emergency services about 1:15 a.m. and directed them to the home in the Dale Forest Apartments complex, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a 43-year-old man, with a laceration to the upper body. Fire and rescue arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, Carr said.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other and had been in an argument when Storr allegedly cut him before fleeing.

Officers found Storr in the Caton Hill Road, where she was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending notification of a next-of-kin. Storr was charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony, Carr said.

Bond information and a booking photo were not available early Friday afternoon.

