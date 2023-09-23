‘Not wearing a seatbelt’: Woodbridge man killed in early morning high-speed crash

A man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-car crash in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The Prince William County Police Department said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Veronica Lane off Smoketown Road.

Officials said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima — identified as 36-year-old Justin Whitfield Brandon of Woodbridge — was driving southbound at a high speed when he lost control of the car. He then, according to police, “crossed into the northbound lanes” and left the roadway before hitting a number of trees and catching fire.

Brandon “was not wearing a seatbelt” and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police said that speed factored into the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

