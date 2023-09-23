Live Radio
‘Not wearing a seatbelt’: Woodbridge man killed in early morning high-speed crash

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 23, 2023, 9:42 PM

A man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-car crash in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The Prince William County Police Department said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Veronica Lane off Smoketown Road.

Officials said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima — identified as 36-year-old Justin Whitfield Brandon of Woodbridge — was driving southbound at a high speed when he lost control of the car. He then, according to police, “crossed into the northbound lanes” and left the roadway before hitting a number of trees and catching fire.

Brandon “was not wearing a seatbelt” and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police said that speed factored into the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

