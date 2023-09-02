Former Prince William Co. middle school teacher faces 6 felony counts related to sexting minors

A middle school math teacher has been charged with six felony counts following an investigation into inappropriate communication he had with two underage former students.

A middle school math teacher has been charged with six felony counts following an investigation into inappropriate communication he had with two underage former students of his, Prince William County police said.

Jonathan Burns, 36, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with six counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Police said that in July, Burns communicated by text with two of his former students from Potomac Middle School in Dumfries, sending the underage victims inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and soliciting sexual acts.

Burns also exposed himself in a video chat with one of the victims, police said.

At the time of the explicit conversations, neither victim was a student of Burns’, who had resigned as an employee of Prince William County Public Schools in June. At the time of Burns’ arrest, he had gained new employment as a math teacher with Stafford County Public Schools at AG Wright Middle School, NBC Washington reported.

NBC Washington also reported that the principal of AG Wright wrote to parents that Burns had been immediately removed from the school on the day police took him into custody.

Burns does not appear on the staff directory for AG Wright Middle School. However, a class supply listing for seventh grade math and pre-algebra students lists a “Mr. Burns” as the instructor of record.

