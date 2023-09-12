Demolition work begins on Olde Towne Inn in Manassas

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
With the site’s ultimate fate still up in the air, crews in Manassas have begun the teardown of the Olde Towne Inn.
Last week, the city announced that the parking lot would be closed off for good as workers began the demolition process. The first step, Manassas Communications Director Patty Prince said, will be asbestos removal.
Built in 1965, the increasingly dilapidated motel-style lodging was a target for redevelopment for years until officials announced in February that they’d agreed to purchase the 1-acre property for $5.75 million. Now, after over 50 years at the heart of Old Town Manassas, the building is coming down.
