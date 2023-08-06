Man stabbed to death outside Woodbridge home

A man has been arrested and charged in stabbing and killing another man outside of a home in Prince William County, Virginia, following an altercation on Saturday night, according to police.

In a statement, police in Prince William County said 24-year-old Heriberto Valdez, of Woodbridge, got into a fight with a 33-year-old man outside of a home in the 800 block of Fulton Road that “escalated physically.”

It was then, police said, that Valdez stabbed the victim before chasing him into the backyard, where he collapsed.

Officers who arrived on the property around 10:24 p.m. attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. He was declared dead on the scene.

Valdez remained on the scene after the fatal stabbing, and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He has been charged with murder and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony in the killing of the 33-year-old man.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

