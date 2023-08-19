Get a taste of the tropics in Prince William Co.

The popular pineapple-flavored soft serve treat can now be found at Sheetz gas stations in Prince William County, Virginia.

From the moment it was introduced in 1984, you might say Dole Whip was destined to be given to the people.

The popular pineapple-flavored soft serve treat, previously thought to only be available at Walt Disney World in Florida and the Dole Plantation in Hawaii, can now be found at Sheetz gas stations in Prince William County, Virginia.

Kevin Medrano, manager of the Sheetz on Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, said it’s all the rage.

Have people come in specifically to try the Dole Whip

“A couple of people,” he told WTOP. “Just the other day some people were freaking out over it.”

Fans of the Magic Kingdom don’t have to fly out to get a taste of this sweet summer treat. Now, it’s just a quick drive away to the lone soft serve machine at a nearby gas station.

“It’s mainly just people coming in and going ‘Oh, my God, it’s here at Sheetz, I never knew!'” he said.

It’s not available at every station, so you may have to search around. But in this case, the juice is worth the squeeze.

