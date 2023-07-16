Live Radio
Manassas man killed by ‘neglectful discharge’ of handgun, suspect charged with manslaughter

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

July 16, 2023, 9:35 PM

A man in Prince William County is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a handgun was “neglectfully discharged” at a private home in Manassas, according to police.

Early Saturday evening, 21-year-old Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez was passing around a handgun with two acquaintances at a home in the 8300 block of Scotland Loop, when one of his acquaintances “neglectfully discharged the handgun,” striking Hernandez in the chest, officials said in a news release.

Officers responding to the shooting arrived at the scene around 6:26 p.m. and provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to the hospital. He died a short time later, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police have identified 27-year-old Daniel Villalobos Marquez of Manassas as the suspect in the shooting. Marquez was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter on Sunday. He is currently being held without bond.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

