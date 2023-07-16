Manassas man killed by ‘neglectful discharge’ of handgun, suspect charged with manslaughter

A man in Prince William County is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a handgun was "neglectfully discharged" at a private home in Manassas Saturday night.

Early Saturday evening, 21-year-old Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez was passing around a handgun with two acquaintances at a home in the 8300 block of Scotland Loop, when one of his acquaintances “neglectfully discharged the handgun,” striking Hernandez in the chest, officials said in a news release.

Officers responding to the shooting arrived at the scene around 6:26 p.m. and provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to the hospital. He died a short time later, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police have identified 27-year-old Daniel Villalobos Marquez of Manassas as the suspect in the shooting. Marquez was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter on Sunday. He is currently being held without bond.

