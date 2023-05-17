Residential proposals get go-ahead from Prince William Planning Commission

Two housing developments got the go-ahead from the Prince William County Planning Commission last week, while plans for a restaurant and Wawa-style gas station were deferred over commissioner concerns.

The commission unanimously recommended approval for the 31-home King’s Crest development along Prince William Parkway and the 334-unit, age-restricted Haymarket Crossing II.

King’s Crest, which is planned for 81 acres just south of Riverview Estates and would add 31 single-family homes built by NVP Inc., was recommended unanimously after a brief public comment period at the May 10 commission meeting.

At the same meeting, the age-restricted Haymarket Crossing II development from Pulte Home Co. was unanimously recommended for a second time after representatives for the developer said there was an issue with a newspaper notification for the initial hearing.

Pulte is looking to rezone 50 acres near the intersection of Heathcote Boulevard and James Madison Highway, just north of I-66, for 125 condominiums – for people ages 45 and up – and 209 “villa townhome” units for ages 45 and up.

The development would also include a clubhouse, walking trails, pickleball courts and other amenities. The developer is proffering over $900,000 to the county for water quality, parks and recreation, public safety and affordable housing.

“The overall community theme will have a pedestrian-oriented design element tying the community together with a mix of traditional architecture,” Jonelle Cameron, an attorney for the applicant, told the commission.

The Board of County Supervisors has not yet scheduled hearings on the proposals.

Ashland Square businesses

The Planning Commission deferred a separate proposal for two businesses: a Wawa-style gas station and convenience store and a separate restaurant with a drive-thru window.

Saul Holdings is looking to build the two businesses in what it calls the Ashland Square development at the northeast corner of Dumfries Road and Spriggs Road, in between the Dumfries Road CVS and Forest Park High School.

“It will bring new business investment and help the county towards its strategic goals for residential versus non-residential tax revenues,” said Sherman Patrick, a land-use planner for the applicant’s attorney.

Patrick did not indicate that Saul Holdings had an agreement from either Wawa or Sheetz, but renderings presented to the Planning Commission were made in the style of Wawa.

The proposal is part of a bigger plan for a shopping center in an adjacent parcel of the development, but commissioners voiced concerns last week over some of the planned traffic changes and their potential safety impacts on the nearby high school. The project will come before the commission for another hearing next month.