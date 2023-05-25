Prince William County eyeing Chinn complex for EV chargers

The federal government will grant Prince William County $800,000 to build four EV chargers, if the county kicks in another $200,000 for the project.

On Tuesday, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors approved an application for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant seeking $800,000 to build four chargers each at the Chinn Park Library and the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center. The grant requires a 20% local match, meaning the county is prepared to kick in another $200,000 for the project.

Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye described the grant as something of a pilot program for the county to eventually build out more EV-charging infrastructure.

“We’re looking into supporting those constituents and residents that are investing in getting hybrid and electric vehicles, so this is a good step forward on that, and I consider this sort of like a pilot in us doing more of this throughout the county,” he said.

Transportation Director Rick Canizales said that two future locations had already been identified for potential charging stations: the Bull Run Library and the judicial center.

“We are looking forward to expanding it. … As more of these opportunities come by, we’ll take advantage,” Canizales said.

The grant, offered through USDOT’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program, was established under the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed in 2021. Applications for the grant are due by the end of May, with a minimum award of $500,000 and a maximum of $15 million.

If approved, the county will install eight commercial “level 2′ charging stations and then be responsible for maintaining the stations. Canizales said the county would likely charge a user fee — which would be subject to a future public hearing — in order to pay for their upkeep.

“The charging stations do bring … positive impacts to the environment by allowing these vehicles to be used at these public stations, being charged and continuing to popularize the use of these vehicles to slow down emissions,” Canizales said Tuesday.

