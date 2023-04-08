2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
8-year-old girl struck, killed in Woodbridge crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 30, 2023, 5:30 AM

An 8-year-old girl from Woodbridge, Virginia, has died after being struck by a car earlier this month, Prince William County police say.

Due to the victim’s age, her name will not be released to the public, according to a news release from police Saturday.

Police said the girl’s death resulted from injuries sustained during a crash on April 10 at around 6 p.m. in the 12200 block of Nutmeg Court in Woodbridge.

A 69-year-old woman was driving at a slow speed when police said she hit the girl, who was sitting in the roadway.

Officers said the child became stuck under the car before first responders arrived. She was removed from under the vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the child later died due to her injuries.

Speed, alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the crash. The 69-year-old woman will not be criminally charged in this crash, police said.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

