Live Radio
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Man dies after train…

Man dies after train collides with pickup truck in Prince William Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

February 7, 2023, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck in Haymarket, Virginia.

Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, a Manassas resident, was a passenger in the pickup, Prince William County police said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver of the 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling north on Kapp Valley Way, near James Madison Highway, in an area where the railroad tracks do not have flashing lights and gates.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign advising drivers to look both ways, crossed onto the tracks and was then hit by a passing cargo train, police said.

The impact of the crash threw the truck into the air and caused it to land upright several hundred feet away. Martinez Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue crews.

The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was extracted from the truck and flown to the hospital. However, police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation continues into the crash.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up