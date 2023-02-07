Man dies after train collides with pickup truck in Prince William Co.

A man was killed Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck in Haymarket, Virginia, Monday evening.

Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, a Manassas resident, was a passenger in the pickup, Prince William County police said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver of the 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling north on Kapp Valley Way, near James Madison Highway, in an area where the railroad tracks do not have flashing lights and gates.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign advising drivers to look both ways, crossed onto the tracks and was then hit by a passing cargo train, police said.

The impact of the crash threw the truck into the air and caused it to land upright several hundred feet away. Martinez Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue crews.

The driver, identified only as a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was extracted from the truck and flown to the hospital. However, police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation continues into the crash.