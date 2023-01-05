US 1 pedestrian bridge for North Woodbridge receives federal funding

Prince William County is receiving more help on its plans for a $12.5 million pedestrian bridge spanning U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.

This time, the federal government is kicking in $4 million as part of the omnibus spending package Congress passed last month.

The county already has commitments for nearly $5 million from the developers building the North Woodbridge Town Center and is still hoping to receive the final balance of the funding through a new federal transportation grant created by the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021 and a local match.

The bridge, adopted into the county’s plans through the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan, will cross U.S. 1 and the CSX railroad tracks, taking pedestrians from the North Woodbridge Town Center to the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.

“A proposed pedestrian bridge crossing from the Woodbridge VRE to the west side of U.S. Route 1 will create a more comfortable pedestrian path between the planned town center and the transit station,” the small area plan reads.