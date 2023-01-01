‘A truly remarkable person’ — Prince William Co. officer remembered 10 years after fatal crash

At the 10-year-anniversary of fallen Prince William County police officer Chris Yung’s death in Bristow, Virginia, the department asked community members to remember the "truly remarkable person who inspired us all."

Yung died in the line of duty, killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Dec. 31, 2012, just hours before the New Year. Officers memorialized him underneath a tent surrounded by county motorcycles and saluting officers.

“On this 10-year anniversary, we draw strength from one another and from our memories of Chris,” the department wrote in a statement. “He lived a life of purpose with a heart of overflowing compassion.”

Police said that Yung was pulled from the fire by two off-duty firefighters and two bystanders who attempted to revive him. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“We will never forget … prayers of comfort continue to his family and police family,” the department said in a comment.

Over the years, the 35-year-old officer’s memory has been memorialized through a unanimous Prince William County School Board decision to name one of its elementary schools after him, an annual turkey trot in Manassas, Virginia, and the development of the Chris Yung Memorial Fund to aid his children.

Yung was a former Marine who joined at age 18, and served in Iraq before returning home to serve in the county police department.