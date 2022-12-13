Haymarket Town Councilor running for Prince William Board of County Supervisors

Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being vacated by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who is resigning Dec. 16.

“The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that ignore their interests,” Weir said in a press release. “I am committed to returning a voice to the residents, championing fiscal responsibility, and maintaining my tradition of open-door service and leadership.”

Weir has served 10 non-consecutive years on Haymarket Town Council, first from 2004 to 2012. He won back a seat in 2020 and won re-election to another two-year term in the November general election.

Weir has been a frequent critic of the Board of County Supervisors, particularly around the issue of power supplies for the ever-increasing stock of data centers being approved in the county, especially in the Haymarket area.

Weir’s public service includes nine years on the Haymarket Planning Commission, sitting on the Prince William County Sustainability Commission and as a member of several county committees.

Weir is also a member of the Coalition to Save Prince William County, an environmental advocacy group that led a recall effort to remove Candland from office.

“I believe the current direction of the County Board requires a voice of reason, unencumbered by personal conflicts, to maintain that quality of life,” Weir said in a press release. “I have the experience and expertise to hit the ground running and immediately address the concerns of residents who have been marginalized and ignored, restoring integrity and trust, qualities long absent in the Gainesville District citizens’ experience with our county.”

Candland announced his resignation Saturday after receiving a recommendation from Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth that he not participate in votes on the county’s Comprehensive Plan or any data center projects in the county until the controversial PW Digital Gateway receives a vote.

Candland signed onto the digital gateway in November 2021.

Candland’s resignation will force a special election for his seat ahead of next year’s general election, when all eight seats of the board will be up.

Under state law, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors cannot appoint a temporary replacement ahead of a special election. It is the only local governing body in Virginia specifically barred by state law from appointing a temporary replacement for a vacancy among its members, with very limited exceptions.

Weir, who has lived in the district since 2000, said the county is facing “an unprecedented number of challenges” resulting from “unfettered development,” creating a higher tax burden without public service improvements.

“Those challenges are exacerbated by an indifferent Board of Supervisors and unresponsive County staff,” Weir said in the press release. “The decisions being made by the current Board of Supervisors, without meaningful representation of the Gainesville District, will continue to degrade the quality of life and investment value of those who chose to live in Prince William County.”

State law calls for a local judge to issue a writ of special election within 15 days of the vacancy, which would be Dec. 31. The law says the election must be between 45 and 60 days after the writ is issued.

Weir is seeking the Republican nomination for the district and will face former Gainesville District School Board member Alyson Satterwhite.