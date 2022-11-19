HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Prince William Co. police investigating Manassas bank robbery

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

November 19, 2022, 9:50 PM

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for information about a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of America in Manassas Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police say they responded to a call from Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road about a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered the bank and passed a teller a note, which demanded money and implied he was armed, according to police.

The suspect fled with an “undisclosed amount of money,” police said. Officers and a police K-9 were unable to find him after searching the area.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect did not actually display a firearm during the robbery, according to police. They are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at (703) 792-7000 or www.pwcva.gov/policetip.

Police described the man as wearing a black hat, red shirt, blue jacket over a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and gray or olive-green colored pants. They also said the suspect was wearing white covers on all 10 fingers.

Images of the suspect are included in the police’s tweet below:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

