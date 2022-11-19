Prince William Co. police investigating Manassas bank robbery

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for information about a bank robbery that happened in a Bank of America in Manassas Saturday morning.

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are looking for information about a bank robbery that happened at a Bank of America in Manassas Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police say they responded to a call from Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road about a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered the bank and passed a teller a note, which demanded money and implied he was armed, according to police.

The suspect fled with an “undisclosed amount of money,” police said. Officers and a police K-9 were unable to find him after searching the area.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect did not actually display a firearm during the robbery, according to police. They are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at (703) 792-7000 or www.pwcva.gov/policetip.

Police described the man as wearing a black hat, red shirt, blue jacket over a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and gray or olive-green colored pants. They also said the suspect was wearing white covers on all 10 fingers.

