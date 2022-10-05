Prince William Co. police search for man who fled during traffic stop

Police in Virginia are looking for a man wanted for several felonies after he evaded officers following a foot chase Wednesday night.

According to Prince William County police, 19-year-old Shanti Negus Felton fled on foot after a traffic stop in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road at around 7:45 p.m.

Police along with a K9 unit and helicopter assistance from the Fairfax County police assisted with the search but it was called off at 8:30 p.m.

Felton is described as a 5-foot-8 man, with long black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a mask.

*Update – Wanted subject is Shanti Negus FELTON. He is wanted for several violent felonies. His picture from 2021 is attached. https://t.co/pbFSqrEMVH pic.twitter.com/OtWwZ1yi9w — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 6, 2022



He is connected with a robbery that took place on May 5 in Woodbridge. Police told WTOP that he is also wanted for “several violent felonies” including malicious wounding.

Anyone with information on Felton’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-7200.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.