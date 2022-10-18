RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Man charged with 4 murders in Dale City

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 12:03 PM

A 24-year-old Virginia man faces four counts of second-degree murder after police say he shot a recently married couple, their daughter and another man in Dale City on Monday.

“The only word that I can use to describe it is senseless — absolutely senseless,” said Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham during a Tuesday news conference.

“We’re still trying to nail down the motive and the case.”

Newsham said David N. Maine, 24, of Woodbridge, has been charged.

Maine lived with the victims, who have been identified as the following:

  • Miguel Duran Flores, 44;
  • Kelly Sotelo, 42, his wife;
  • Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19, their daughter;
  • Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, 36, a renter who lived in the basement.

Newsham said there was an argument in the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. Maine called 911 after the 4:30 p.m. shooting. He was found on foot, not far from the home.

“We believe the weapon that was used in this particular case was discarded in the home, and it was recovered,” Newsham said.

The police said it’s been determined that three of the four victims died of gunshot wounds. An autopsy will determine how the fourth person died.

In addition to second-degree murder, Maine is charged with two counts of use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

