4 found dead in Prince William County home

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting in Dale City that left four people dead in what appears to be a “domestic” incident.

Two men and two women were killed in an apparent shooting and were found in different areas of the home on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court on Monday, police said.

A man was taken into custody as a person of interest, and a weapon has been recovered, Prince William County police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference Monday night. No charges have been filed.

Newsham did not specify the nature of the relationship between the man in custody and the victims, but said that he does not believe the shooting was random. Police also don’t believe that there is a threat to the neighborhood.

Officers arrived just after 4:30 p.m. at the home for a welfare check and found the four adults. They were all pronounced dead. Police do not believe that children were in the house at the time of the shooting.

