DC woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store

A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28.

Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault and battery, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

Police are still trying to identify two other people, a man and woman, involved in the crime.

On June 15, three people entered the Beauty 4 U store at 2542 Prince William Parkway and began taking hair extensions from the shelves. When the three attempted to leave with the stolen items, an employee confronted them near the front door.

During the encounter, the male suspect sprayed the employee with pepper spray before they all fled in a red Honda Accord with Maryland license plates: 2EK4356.

The employee was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.