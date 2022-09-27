Va. man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2019 Denny’s shooting

A Manassas, Virginia, man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old father of two at a Denny’s restaurant in 2019.

The jury began deliberations last Wednesday on 49 charges against Jordan Anderson; they returned Tuesday morning with guilty verdicts on 45 of those charges, according to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

During the early morning hours the day after Christmas in 2019, Anderson and another man, Ryan Walker, walked into the Denny’s on Sudley Road armed and tried to rob customers and employees. There were some 20 people in the restaurant at the time.

As they left the restaurant, investigators believe Yusuf Ozgur was coming in to pick up a delivery. Ozgur had been working as a delivery driver for DoorDash.

When Ozgur opened the door for the men, he was struck with a baton and then shot, according to Prince William County police. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Another man was also shot during that robbery.

Police said in December 2019 that no money or property was taken from the restaurant.

The second-degree murder charge was a lesser charge then prosecutors hoped to see for Anderson. The prosecution encouraged the jury to return a first-degree murder charge, arguing that this was a premeditated killing.

Anderson faces a sentence of up to life in prison. A sentencing date will be set next month.

Walker faces a list of charges, as well, in connection with the robbery, and will go to trial in April 2023.