Mistaken identity: Prince William magazine inundated with messages for royal family

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Publisher Rebecca Barnes’ SEO game at Prince William Living Magazine is strong. Maybe too strong.

Type “Email Prince William” or “How to get in touch with Prince William” in your Google search bar and the contact page for the magazine appears first, with the royal family’s official contact page second.

So you can imagine what happened at the offices of Prince William Living Magazine, which covers Prince William County, Va., when news of Queen Elizabeth’s death broke Thursday afternoon.

Barnes’ office has received sketches, poems and an offer to make a casket blanket — in all about 35 emails and several phone calls.