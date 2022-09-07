Former Prince William County registrar indicted

A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White.

She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and willful neglect of duty as an election official, during the time period of August to December 2020.

White was the general registrar from 2015 until she resigned in April 2021, InsideNova reported. She resigned after an emergency meeting of the county’s electoral board in March 2021, just weeks before the primary elections, Prince William Times reported. The meeting discussed her time at the office of elections.

Miyares’ office had no further comment on the cases, which are open and ongoing, the statement said.