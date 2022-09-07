RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Former Prince William County…

Former Prince William County registrar indicted

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 7, 2022, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White.

She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and willful neglect of duty as an election official, during the time period of August to December 2020.

White was the general registrar from 2015 until she resigned in April 2021, InsideNova reported. She resigned after an emergency meeting of the county’s electoral board in March 2021, just weeks before the primary elections, Prince William Times reported. The meeting discussed her time at the office of elections.

Miyares’ office had no further comment on the cases, which are open and ongoing, the statement said.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up