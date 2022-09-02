RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
2nd teen charged with murder in Woodbridge double homicide

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 2:12 PM

Another teenager has been arrested in the May 15 shooting death of two men in a Woodbridge, Virginia, apartment.

The Prince William County police said in a statement that they arrested a 16-year-old boy in the deaths of Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries, inside an apartment at the Woodbridge Station Apartments, on Mary Way.

They said the teen “was present during the encounter and took an active role which led to the deaths of the two victims.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested a few days after the killing, which police discovered after someone who lived in a downstairs apartment called to report a bullet hole in their ceiling and a bullet fragment on their floor.

The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a count of attempted murder, a count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, a count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and a count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18. He’s being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the incident was part of a gang initiation.

