Boy, 15, charged in Woodbridge double murder

Detectives have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a May 15 double murder at a Woodbridge apartment complex.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The teenager, who police did not identify because he is a juvenile, was charged May 19 with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, police said.

The victims’ bodies were discovered after a resident at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way found a bullet hole in his ceiling around 5 p.m.. A bullet fragment was also found on the resident’s floor.

After getting no answer at the apartment where the bullet appeared to come from, officers requested maintenance to open the door.

Inside, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. Additional signs of a shooting were also located.

The victims were identified as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts, also 23, of Dumfries, Perok said.

Police say the teen and the victims knew each other and had gathered at the apartment earlier in the day on May 15. During the encounter, “shots were fired and both victims were struck,” Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

The suspect is being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case was the first of two fatal shootings in eastern Prince William County on May 15. At 9:12 p.m., a 52-year-old man died after a shooting in the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle. The victim, identified as Miles Tracey Hall of Triangle, was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. No arrests have been announced in the case.