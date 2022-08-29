RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. protesters…

Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”

At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility on Tanner Way in Manassas, organizers will discuss the tech giant’s plans to remediate noise, which has infringed upon the lives of neighbors in the Great Oak Subdivision.

Neighbors have described a constant buzz and whir, which is causing stress and hurting their quality of life.

Protest organizer Bill Wright tells WTOP that Amazon has already been in meetings with neighbors and has offered to help mitigate the noise issues.

“Their proposed fix is to add shrouding to rooftop chiller units. Nearby residents are skeptical of this remedy because most of the noise seems to be coming from ventilation louvers on the side of the buildings. The proposed fix is supposed to be installed in a few weeks,” said Wright.

However, Wright, head of the group Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth, said the situation at the AWS facility in Manassas is just one instance in which data centers are detrimental. Amazon has plans to build another data center in Bristow.

“The focus of today’s demonstration is to insist that local government (in this case, Prince William County) do a better job of setting standards and writing ordinances that advocate for their citizens’ health and safety rather than leave it to their citizens to appeal to corporate benevolence,” Wright wrote in an email.

Amazon has maintained it is operating within county noise regulations. Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has asked staff to research the possibility of changing the noise ordinance, since the current one doesn’t differentiate between the allowable noise levels from residential air conditioners and the larger, louder data center cooling systems.

In a news release describing the Monday afternoon protest and news conference, the activists make clear noise isn’t their only concern: “Local government needs to slam the brakes on data center development until it can demonstrate the empathetic understanding of, and remediation for, the profound detrimental effects of what it has already approved.”

According to Wright: “This area is being overrun with data center development and government is too accommodating to corporate indifference.”

WTOP is seeking comment from Amazon.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up