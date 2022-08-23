RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Home » Virginia News » Amazon hopes to build…

Amazon hopes to build data center on 60 acres in Prince William Co.

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 23, 2022, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amazon is seeking to build a 900,000-square-foot data center on 60 acres of land in Prince William County, along Virginia Route 28 in Bristow.

In its request for a rezoning and special use permit, Amazon is seeking to rezone what is currently wooded agricultural-use property between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Rd., near Piper Lane, into a planned business district.

The application calls for two 110-foot buildings — each about 450,000 square feet — and an electrical substation, all covering 3.9 acres of the land, according to InsideNova’s reporting on Amazon’s plans.

The proposal would include a 50-foot landscape buffer along the property and leave a forested area undisturbed.

Neighboring Loudoun County, particularly Ashburn, often dubbed “Data Center Alley,” is considering preventing the building of data centers outside of designated areas.

A recent report estimated that Prince William County could run out of space to meet demand for the data center industry by 2035, barring changes to the county’s long-term land-usage plans.

About eight miles from the proposed Amazon data center, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning for the PW Digital Gateway. The area is next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

With Amazon’s new HQ2 being built in National Landing, the tech giant has maintained that affordable technology and cloud computing has raised the demand for data for the foreseeable future.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up