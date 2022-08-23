The application calls for two 110-foot buildings — each about 450,000 square feet — and an electrical substation, all covering 3.9 acres of land,

Amazon is seeking to build a 900,000-square-foot data center on 60 acres of land in Prince William County, along Virginia Route 28 in Bristow.

In its request for a rezoning and special use permit, Amazon is seeking to rezone what is currently wooded agricultural-use property between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Rd., near Piper Lane, into a planned business district.

The application calls for two 110-foot buildings — each about 450,000 square feet — and an electrical substation, all covering 3.9 acres of the land, according to InsideNova’s reporting on Amazon’s plans.

The proposal would include a 50-foot landscape buffer along the property and leave a forested area undisturbed.

Neighboring Loudoun County, particularly Ashburn, often dubbed “Data Center Alley,” is considering preventing the building of data centers outside of designated areas.

A recent report estimated that Prince William County could run out of space to meet demand for the data center industry by 2035, barring changes to the county’s long-term land-usage plans.

About eight miles from the proposed Amazon data center, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning for the PW Digital Gateway. The area is next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

With Amazon’s new HQ2 being built in National Landing, the tech giant has maintained that affordable technology and cloud computing has raised the demand for data for the foreseeable future.