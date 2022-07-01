FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Woman shot, killed in Woodbridge

Woman shot, killed in Woodbridge

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 11:05 AM

A woman was shot and killed in Woodbridge, Virginia, in the early hours of Friday.

The Prince William County police said in a statement that someone called to report a shooting in the 13900 block of the Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of the Prince William Parkway and west of the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, around 4:30 a.m.

Police said they found the woman in a wooded area nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They don’t any information on a suspect or a motive yet. They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 703.792.7000 or submit a tip online.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

