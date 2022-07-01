Woman shot, killed in Woodbridge

Prince William County police said in a statement that someone called to report a shooting in the 13900 block of the Jefferson Davis Highway around 4:30 a.m.

A woman was shot and killed in Woodbridge, Virginia, in the early hours of Friday.

The Prince William County police said in a statement that someone called to report a shooting in the 13900 block of the Jefferson Davis Highway, just north of the Prince William Parkway and west of the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, around 4:30 a.m.

Police said they found the woman in a wooded area nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They don’t any information on a suspect or a motive yet. They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 703.792.7000 or submit a tip online.