Prince William Co. police identify victim, arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

July 3, 2022, 9:16 PM

Prince William County Police Department officials say a 26-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting a woman in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the 13900 block of the Jefferson Davis Highway — north of Prince William Parkway and west of the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Police say the suspect, Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, was seen arguing with 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya before the shooting occurred.

They believe McGriff followed Morataya into a wooded area with a gun and shot her.

McGriff was taken into custody on Saturday after a witness contacted law enforcement. He is being held without bond and is charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information can call 703.792.7000 or submit a tip online.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

