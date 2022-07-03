Prince William Co. police identify victim, arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Prince William County Police Department officials say a 26-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting a woman in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday.

Prince William County Police Department officials say a 26-year-old man is in custody after fatally shooting a woman in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the 13900 block of the Jefferson Davis Highway — north of Prince William Parkway and west of the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Police say the suspect, Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, was seen arguing with 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya before the shooting occurred.

They believe McGriff followed Morataya into a wooded area with a gun and shot her.

McGriff was taken into custody on Saturday after a witness contacted law enforcement. He is being held without bond and is charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

*UPDATE: #MurderInvestigation | #Woodbridge: Detectives have identified the victim in the fatal shooting that occurred on July 1 in the wooded area near Jefferson Davis Hwy. AND have arrested the man who killed her. More info; pic.twitter.com/KPVWalWsMw — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 3, 2022

Anyone with additional information can call 703.792.7000 or submit a tip online.