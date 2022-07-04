Four shot in Manassas area, police say

Prince William County police say that four people have been shot in Manassas, Virginia.

Prince William County police say that four people have been shot near Manassas, Virginia.

The department said the shooting happened just before midnight in the 8000 block of Sudley Road.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Manassas; #PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8000 block of Sudley Road. Four adult victims have been taken to area hospitals. No active threat to the community. Expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues pic.twitter.com/9zEK1U7oGJ — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 4, 2022

Police say four unidentified adult victims were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Officers believe there is no active threat to the community.

WTOP reached out to the department for more information on the victims’ injuries, the location of the shooting and if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story.