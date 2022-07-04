FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Four shot in Manassas area, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 4, 2022, 2:05 AM

Prince William County police say that four people have been shot near Manassas, Virginia.

The department said the shooting happened just before midnight in the 8000 block of Sudley Road.

Police say four unidentified adult victims were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Officers believe there is no active threat to the community.

WTOP reached out to the department for more information on the victims’ injuries, the location of the shooting and if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

