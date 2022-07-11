Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially downsized a rezoning request it submitted in 2016 for a mixed-use development at 10671 University Blvd.

In June 2016, the company submitted a request to rezone 116 acres across four parcels from planned business district to planned mixed district. The proposal was for a hotel, 750 residential units and 750,000 square feet of commercial uses.

According to its most recent application, the company sold 91.96 acres of the property to a different developer.

The company now wants the same rezoning designation on the remaining 24.94 acres for 120 rental townhouses, 5,760 square feet of office space and a drive-thru Sheetz.

“The proposal will provide a much needed base of residential units at Innovation Park, which will begin to create the synergy needed to support the level of activity and mix of uses desired,” the application says.

Innovation Park is a roughly 1,700-acre area that Prince William County wants to become a pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use town center with student housing and office space, as well as a shuttle to and from the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station.

The area is anchored by GMU’s Science and Technology Campus. The university’s plans for its property includes the potential for a new medical school, two new academic buildings, two new residential buildings and surrounding multiuse complexes that were also celebrated.

Nearby, Castle Rock Partners LLC and Stanley Martin Homes LLC plan to bring nearly 3,000 homes and more than 2 million square feet of commercial space to roughly 150 acres next door along Prince William County Parkway for Innovation Town Center.

The Buchanan proposal includes a walking trail and shared-use path along University Boulevard. The company would contribute $1.2 million to the county to offset impacts from the development, including $852,720 for the school division and $64,486 for parks.

The application was submitted Dec. 7, but not uploaded to the county’s online development database until June 8.

No public meeting has been scheduled on the proposal.