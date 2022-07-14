Board approves rezoning for 335 multi-family units in Woodbridge

Prince William County officials have approved a high-density development in Woodbridge near Potomac Mills.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request for the property at the intersection of Caton Hill Road and Killarney Drive in Woodbridge.

Real estate developer NRP Group LLC of Gaithersburg, Md., wanted to rezone the 15.52-acre property from business use to a planned mixed residential development.

NRP, which is under contract to purchase the property from Caton Hills Properties LLC, is a subsidiary of Newman Properties. The undeveloped parcel has a 2021 assessed tax value of $4 million.

The plan is for 335 multifamily units across five buildings. Four buildings would be four stories and the fifth would be five stories to include amenities and the leasing office.

NRP Group has constructed projects throughout the country, including two in Virginia – one in Chester and another in McLean.

The company plans to contribute $431,815 to the county to mitigate the development’s impact on schools, public safety, the environment and parks and recreation.

The company will also pay for a traffic study at the intersection of Caton Hill and Killarney. If the study determines a traffic signal is warranted, NRP will pay for design and construction.

The property is adjacent to the Telegraph Road commuter lot. Access will come from Killarney Drive and an existing dead-end drive behind an adjacent Sheetz.

The proposal includes 12 affordable housing units. Eight will be for those earning 80% of area median income and four will be for those making 60% of AMI.

Prince William County’s median household income is $107,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county’s design standards would require 621 parking spots for the development, but NRP requested a waiver to reduce its parking supply by 12.2% to 545 spaces.

Supervisor Kenny Boddye, whose Occoquan District includes the property, supported the additional parking reduction partly because the developer had added playground equipment and charcoal grills to the plan.

“One of the reasons people jump in their car and drive somewhere else is because they don’t feel like they have adequate amenities in their community,” he said.