Motorcycle driver killed in Prince William Co. crash

Police say a 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday night.

Prince William County Police say a 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, Friday night.

In a news release, police say the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court.

Investigators believe the motorcycle driver, 40-year-old Ricky Raiseem Whittington, was speeding toward the intersection when he struck a 2004 Lexus. The driver, a 31-year-old Woodbridge woman, had been attempting a left turn when the collision occurred, the release said.

Officers said the force of the collision separated the driver from his motorcycle and he landed on the roadway.

Police officers attempted CPR on Whittington, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, until rescue personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the collision. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and Prince William police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to contact the department.

A map of the approximate location is below: