At least 3 injured after car crash in Woodbridge

Police say at least three people were injured after a vehicle collision on Telegraph Road in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday morning.

A spokesperson from Prince William County police told WTOP that the collision of two vehicles occurred just after 11 a.m. on the 13000 block of Telegraph Road.

A 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male with serious injuries were airlifted from the scene to Fairfax Hospital, and a third individual was transported to Sentura Hospital, police said. Their condition is not known at this time.

Telegraph Road shut down early Saturday afternoon between Caton Hill Road and Minnieville Road as police investigated the crash, police said.

Prince William police have not released a cause for the crash at this time.

Below is the area where the crash happened.