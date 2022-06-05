RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
5 injured after car crash in Prince William Co.

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 4:06 PM

Two people were flown to the hospital after a car crash in Prince William County, Virginia, on Friday night.

Police said the accident happened just before 11 p.m. near Old Bridge Road and Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge. At least two cars were involved and five people were injured.

Police did not release the identities or medical status of those involved in the crash.

Lanes on both sides of Old Bridge Road at Minnieville Road were closed for part of the overnight Friday as police investigated the scene.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred:

