Prince William Co. man arrested in connection to fatal overdose of minor

Prince William County Police say that they have arrested a Woodbridge resident in connection to the death of a 14-year-old who took counterfeit Percocet laced with Fentanyl.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Latae’veion Naveiour Woods Friday after an investigation with the Special Investigations Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation identified Woods as the drug distributor and he was taken into custody without incident on May 11.

Officials added that their investigation further revealed that Woods did sell the drug laced with Fentanyl to the 14-year-old.

Police continue their investigation into the 14-year-olds death. Additionally, police say they have not connected woods to fatal overdose of a 15-year-old on April 24.