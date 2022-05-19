RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Prince William Co. expanding summer school programs

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 10:00 AM

Registration is now open for Prince William County, Virginia’s new summer enrichment program and there are some new offerings this year.

In addition to its traditional summer learning, the Office for Teaching and Learning is offering 30 new programs, including a family engagement opportunity through the county’s Park and Recreation Centers.

The Discovery Enrichment Experience is open to students at all levels.

Other courses include coding, theater and cooking camps. Most programs are free. Students who receive reduced or free lunch can request cost waivers and transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“We have PWC history camp, we have coding camp, we have ‘cookology’, we have a lot of exciting opportunities for students in the arts with our orchestra camp and also our choir camp,” said Rita Goss, Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.

In addition, on Wednesday, the Prince William County School Board discussed the updated summer school plan to address unfinished learning.

This year, summer school has two parts.

The launch program, which is similar to the traditional summer school, where they will offer in-person learning for the intensive, remedial classes that support all students kindergarten through 12th grade.

For high schoolers, the school system is focusing on propelling students toward graduation, including credit recovery. Students will have an opportunity to participate in person and virtually, as well as some independent learning opportunities.

Parents have all been notified electronically through the school messenger system of the summer school offerings. Schools are following up individually with letters to parents and schools are available to answer questions from parents who might wonder if children are a good candidate for a program or need summer school.

Registration for summer camps and summer school is open through June 15.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Nardos Mesmer

