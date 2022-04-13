Prince William officials propose further cut in tax rate, reduction in vehicle assessments

Prince William County officials are pumping the brakes on potential vehicle tax impacts fueled by racing values while reducing increases to real estate taxes.

However, the measures do not fully eliminate expected increases in tax bills.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials proposed a further reduction in the real estate tax rate from $1.115 per $100 of assessed value to $1.03 in the budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1. The original proposal dropped the rate to $1.05.

“We wanted to go further, we just didn’t have the capacity to do it without making severe cuts in programs and services,” said Interim County Executive Elijah Johnson.

While the rate is dropping, rising property values will result in an effective tax increase. Under the initial proposal, the average residential tax bill would increase $266, or 5.7%, on a home valued at $469,842, the median home value in the county. With the further reduction of the real estate tax rate, bills would still rise $172 on a home of the same value.

The rate would need to be lowered to $1 per $100 of assessed value to avoid an effective tax increase. Supervisors reduced the real estate tax rate in the current fiscal year from $1.125 per $100 of assessed value to $1.115, but homeowners still saw an average increase of about $264.

Meanwhile, officials also proposed assessing vehicles at 80% of their estimated value for personal property tax bills to combat unusual increases in used car values.

A computer chip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made new vehicles harder to come by, driving up assessments on used ones. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of used cars and trucks rose 40.5% from January 2021 to January of this year.

The unexpected changes in values could lead to highly unusual increases in most personal property tax bills for Prince William County residents. Typically, personal property tax bills decrease over time because as a car gets older, its assessed value drops.

Prince William County officials have projected assessment increases for virtually all of the roughly 161,000 vehicles registered locally and made since 2007.

The county is not proposing a decrease to its personal property tax rate, which is $3.70 per $100 of assessed value. Similar to the situation for homeowners when assessments rise, keeping the same tax level results in an effective tax increase.