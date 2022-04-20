RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Prince William Co. pastor faces sexual assault charges

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 6:56 AM

A pastor in Prince William County, Virginia, is charged with sexual assault after one of his parishioners said she was inappropriately touched during counseling sessions.

Prince William County police said the victim is a 20 year-old woman. She went to counseling at the Reconciliation Community Church in Manassas, Virginia, between March 8 and 10.

There, the church’s pastor, 76-year-old John Roger Peyton, invited her to his office for one-on-one counseling.

According to police, Rogers inappropriately touched the young woman during two separate counseling sessions on March 8 and March 10. The victim eventually told a family member about the assaults, who then contacted law enforcement.

Roger was arrested on April 15. He has been charged with sexual assault, assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or leave a tip online.

Luke Lukert

