Prince William Co. bus attendant charged with slapping student

A bus attendant for Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia has been charged after slapping a student who pulled her hair.

It happened on April 7 on a county school bus at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said a 9-year-old girl interacted with Carol Ann Webb, 69, of Woodbridge, during the bus ride. At one point, the girl grabbed Webb’s hair. That’s when Webb turned around and smacked the girl in the face.

The girl’s family reported the incident to police a few days later.

Officers reviewed video footage from the bus that showed the encounter between Webb and the girl.

Webb was arrested and charged Tuesday with assault and battery. She was released following a court summons. Her next court date has not been announced.