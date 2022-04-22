RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. bus…

Prince William Co. bus attendant charged with slapping student

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 1:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A bus attendant for Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia has been charged after slapping a student who pulled her hair.

It happened on April 7 on a county school bus at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police said a 9-year-old girl interacted with Carol Ann Webb, 69, of Woodbridge, during the bus ride. At one point, the girl grabbed Webb’s hair. That’s when Webb turned around and smacked the girl in the face.

The girl’s family reported the incident to police a few days later.

Officers reviewed video footage from the bus that showed the encounter between Webb and the girl.

Webb was arrested and charged Tuesday with assault and battery. She was released following a court summons. Her next court date has not been announced.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

GSA’s busy 2022 so far: Inflation, 876 and a new strategy

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up