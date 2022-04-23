GMU Science and Technology expansion in Manassas praised

Ground has been broken for an expansion of George Mason University’s Science and Technology campus in Manassas and the nearby Innovation Town Center.

George Mason University President Gregory Washington is ready for “phenomenal” growth in Prince William County.

Developers joined university and county officials at a groundbreaking Friday for an expansion of GMU’s Science and Technology campus in Manassas and the nearby Innovation Town Center.

“[This] will reimagine and reform this campus in this region,” Washington said.

GMU’s master plan for the campus includes the potential for a new medical school, two new academic buildings, two new residential buildings and surrounding multiuse complexes that were also celebrated.

“This is a momentous occasion,” said George Mason University Foundation President Trishana Bowden. “It’s a great example of partnership.”

Castle Rock Partners LLC and Stanley Martin Homes LLC plan to bring nearly 3,000 homes and more than 2 million square feet of commercial space to roughly 150 acres next door along Prince William County Parkway.

Castle Rock is constructing an $849 million mixed-use complex called University Village with 1,480 student-housing units, 150 multifamily units and more than 1.6 million square feet of nonresidential space, including a hotel and conference center, retail areas and office space.

Stanley Martin Homes is planning to construct up to 1,396 housing units and more than 778,000 square feet of nonresidential uses.

Stanley Martin President Tom Twomey said the development will lead “diverse and dynamic economic activity in the county.”

The projects tie into the county’s 1,700-acre small-area plan for Innovation Park. Officials want the area to become a pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use town center with student housing and office space, as well as a shuttle to and from the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station.

“This is absolutely the anchor of Innovation Park,” said county Supervisor Jeanine Lawson. “This is long overdue and the future is exciting.”

The plan also proposes a pedestrian bridge crossing Prince William Parkway on University Boulevard and an elementary school in the town center.

County staff estimate the final product will generate $8.9 million annually in real estate tax revenue, although the company estimated it would produce $13.36 million.