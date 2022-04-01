1 wounded in shooting at a Prince William Co. high school

One person has been wounded in a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia.

One person has been wounded and hospitalized in a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia.

It happened at a carnival located at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night.

Police said one person with a gunshot wound has been flown out. They have not released the person’s name, age or the nature of the injury.

Police said the area is secure. No one is in custody at this time.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.