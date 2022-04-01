RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 1 wounded in shooting…

1 wounded in shooting at a Prince William Co. high school

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person has been wounded and hospitalized in a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia.

It happened at a carnival located at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night.

Police said one person with a gunshot wound has been flown out. They have not released the person’s name, age or the nature of the injury.

Police said the area is secure. No one is in custody at this time.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up