Suspect arrested after firing weapon near Prince William Co. middle school

An armed suspect has been arrested after firing his weapon near Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.
Prince William County police said a school resource officer arrested the suspect on school property without incident.
No injuries were reported.
The school entered a secure-the-building status during the incident, a school system spokeswoman told WTOP.
Below is a map of where the incident occurred.
