Suspect arrested after firing weapon near Prince William Co. middle school

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

March 24, 2022, 1:45 PM

An armed suspect has been arrested after firing his weapon near Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.

Prince William County police said a school resource officer arrested the suspect on school property without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The school entered a secure-the-building status during the incident, a school system spokeswoman told WTOP.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

